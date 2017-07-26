Navigation

Song Joong Ki Is Coming To Kuala Lumpur

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Deep breathes everyone, Joong Ki the big-boss is coming.

After a whirlwind frenzy over his marriage announcement, Song Joong-Ki is about to stir our waves again with this news.

READ ALSO: [UPDATED!]Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo Getting Hitched!

He’ll be making his way to our shores to promote his upcoming war film, The Battleship Island alongside his co-stars So Ji-sub ( Yes, you know this guy too from Oh My Venus.) Hwang Jung-min and director Ryoo Seung-wan on August 9.

The historical piece centres around attempt of escape of three men who are conscripted into slave labor on ‘The Battleship Island’. In 1944, during the Japanese occupation of Korea, conscripted civilians head out to the Hashima island. Nicknamed ‘The Battleship Island’ after its resemblance to a war vessel, some are lured by false promises of high wages.

The highly-anticipated movie, which also stars Lee Jung-hyun and Kim Su-an, will open in cinemas nationwide on Aug 17.

Further details of the tour will be released later. For more info, visit GSC

Source: The Malay Mail

