Editor’s Pick : 3 Malaysian Books to Read Now!

I love reading, especially biographies! Recently, I came across three Malaysian books that have truly impressed me. All three are of different genres but each one has a special focus that I think any Malaysian can relate too. They also make fabulous gifts for friends too, even those who live outside Malaysia as it gives readers a wonderful insight in to Malaysia from various perspectives.

The Rise Of Malaysian Designers

Why I like this book:

When I heard that Fashion Valet was releasing a book, I thought founder Vivy Yusof was writing her biography but alas, the launch of the book held last month, announced the release of ‘The Rise of Malaysian Designers’ a 300-page hard cover book that compiled a list of local designer who have been making their mark in the fashion industry in the recent years. Designers featured are, Afiq M, aere, Alia Bastamam, Arared, Cala Qisya, dUCk, Fizi Woo, FZK by Fitri Zainal, INNAIRED, Khoon Hooi, Laguna Sydney, Locka, Love To Dress (now known as Olloum), Mimpikita, Nurita Harith, Poplook, Rizman Ruzaini, Syaiful Baharim, THAVIA and Tudung People.

Why did they do it? It was to give the designers a platform to reach the masses even more to tell their story of how they got to where they are now, things you did not know about them, secrets, personal stories and more.

What I found interesting about this book was the stories it told. Looking into the struggles of each designer and how they built their brands was truly inspiring for me. Although many still have a long way to go, these local designers have worked hard in making their dreams come true and that in itself is passion personified.

Priced at RM129 per copy, the book is available at www.fashionvalet.com and their physical outlets at Bangsar Village II and Pavilion in October 2017.