Eat Your Way to Fabulous Skin

Add these foods to your diet for healthy and radiant skin.

As much as we love our makeup and skincare, we know that beauty truly starts from within. Sure, you can cover up blemishes or enhance your features with products that work miracles, but you shouldn’t take your diet for granted. A healthy and wholesome diet can affect the appearance and condition of your skin. Dr R. Muthulaksmi, consultant dermatologist at Columbia Asia Hospital, shares that as a rule of thumb, you should maintain a balanced diet, drink sufficient water, exercise regularly, and have enough sleep to keep your complexion bright and well nourished.

If you have: DRY SKIN

Consume foods that contain healthy fats and oils, as they give your skin more moisture and elasticity. Dr Muthu strongly recommends adding ingredients like avocados, nuts and olive oil to your cooking. As dry skin lacks water, always have a bottle of water with you so you don’t get dehydrated. You could also load up on foods that are rich in vitamin A – tomatoes, passion fruit, carrots and spinach – to help your skin retain moisture.

If you have: OILY SKIN

Avoid fatty meats such as beef, lamb, sausages and anything that is rich in saturated fats. To combat shine, Dr Muthu suggests eating more foods with a low glycemic index (GI) like whole grains, pasta, oatmeal, sweet potatoes, beans and fruits. Low GI foods don’t cause blood sugar spikes and hence, are said to improve your complexion and reduce inflammation. Cut down on sugary items too, as they will increase sebum production.

If you have: DULL SKIN

If you want a brighter complexion, Dr Muthu recommends consuming foods rich in vitamin A. You should take extra precautions with your diet, as foods that are high in sodium will damage your skin. Salty snacks such as potato chips, French fries and crackers often contain an inflammatory fat, called trans-fat, that worsen the effects of age and the environment on your skin.

If you have: ACNE-PRONE SKIN

Like those with oily skin, it’s best for you to avoid foods that are packed with saturated fats – eat more greens to combat those irritating breakouts. High-fibre fruits and vegetables will help to cleanse your body of toxins. Cucumbers, carrots, berries and green tea are also great additions to your diet, because they contain antioxidants and are anti-inflammatory. But the best food to combat acne, says Dr Muthu, is yogurt, as it contains skin-repairing protein and probiotics, which decrease stomach acid and improve gut health.

Expert: Dr R. Muthulaksmi, consultant dermatologist at Columbia Asia Hospital