How to Drive Safe in Bad Weather!

When weather conditions become erratic, it’s best you understand the correct and proper way to drive in various weather conditions. With the rain getting more frequent, we wanted to share how you can stay safe driving in the rain, storm and even floods.
Driving on Windy Days
- Check the weather report. If you plan to drive long distance, always check the weather report first so you are aware of the expected weather conditions and can be prepared.
- Be alert of other cars. Keep an eye on larger vehicles around you. These bigger cars and trucks can be easily susceptible to strong winds and may find it harder to keep in their lanes. So, always stay alert.
- Hang on tight. When facing strong winds while driving, keep both hands on the steering wheel as the winds can cause your car to swerve. Hold on tight to your steering wheel to keep your car staying in its lane.
Driving in Stormy Weather
- Switch on your headlights – Heavy rain fall also means poor visibility when driving. Have your lights on to ensure you can see better during heavy rain.
- Do not switch on your hazard lights – Although you may think its a good idea, this is wrong. Use your hazard lights only when you are stopped at the road side during emergencies. Using them while driving will send the wrong message to the vehicle behind you as they may think you have stopped.
- Watch your distance – It is important that when driving in the rain, that you keep your distance from the car in front. This is so when you have to brake in an emergency, you don’t accidentally hit the car in front.
- Keep it closed – When you do have an emergency and have stopped your car, always remember to keep the bonnet closed as the rain water may affect the electronic system of your car and thus making it hard for you to get the car started.
