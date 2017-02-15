Dr Jane Goodall’s 4 Life Lessons

Inspiring takeaways from scientist-turned-activist Dr Jane Goodall’s life experience.

Dr Jane Goodall turns 83 in April, but the renowned primatologist and animal rights activist is as feisty as ever. She travels tirelessly, for up to 300 days per year, to raise awareness for sustainable development.

Jane touches the hearts of millions of people, and inspired a whole generation of scientists and conservationists.

But her journey wasn’t without bumps and detours. Here are four takeaways from the octogenarian’s life experience.

Seize opportunities

From young, Jane observed and sketched the wildlife in her native England. She also read anything she could on wild animals and Africa. “When I was 10, I dreamed of going to Africa, living with animals and writing books about them,” she says.

“Everybody laughed at me because I was just a girl, we didn’t have any money, and World War Two was raging.”

When others scorned her dreams, her mother encouraged her by advising her to “work hard, take advantage of opportunity, but above all, never give up”.

So when a friend invited her to visit Kenya, Jane saved up for the trip by working two jobs. In Africa, Jane contacted renowned anthropologist Louis Leakey, who hired her first as a secretary, and then as a primate researcher.

At his recommendation, Jane took a leap of faith and set up base at the Gombe Stream Game Reserve – now Gombe National Park – to study chimpanzees up close in their natural habitat.