Cycling Helmet That Doesn’t Look Hideous

It’s important to wear a helmet while biking, but most are ugly, awkward, and uncomfortable.

As a result, helmets often get left at home instead of keeping you protected. Thankfully, Thousand Helmets; creators of classically-designed and innovative bicycle helmets, celebrates the company’s second anniversary with the debut of their new Epoch helmet line.

Embodying the spirit of heritage design, the Epoch product line are made with distinct features that set it aside from traditional and bulky headgear, the clean, intuitive design and beautiful detailing of the helmet offer a minimalistic look for the modern urban explorer.

33 Speedway Creme 44 Willowbrook Mint 55 Nordic Wood

The new Epoch colors are Speedway Creme, Willowbrook Mint, and Nordic Wood, which is created by a color water dipped technology.

And it comes with seven air vents and three cooling channels which provides optimum airflow for your head.

Advanced features include vegan leather straps, copper hardware and the signature PopLock system that allows the cyclists to easily lock the helmet to the bike as well as a magnetic buckle for a one-hand fastener that’s pinch-free

Aside from that it’s theft guarantee! If your helmet gets stolen while securely locked to your bike, Thousand will replace it.

Head over to Thousand Helmets for more information.