Where To Go For Cosy Festive Gatherings

Friday, December 22, 2017
Christmas and holiday gathering are a great time to catch up with friends and family. Take this chance to bask in heartwarming conversations and festive cheer — made better with tasty eats and delicious drinks!

The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf (CB&TL)

Enjoy their ever-popular Vintage Fruit Cake, Traditional German Stollen and the Sparkling Valencia Log, a chocolate log layered with chopped hazelnuts, almond paste and mandarin orange puree… amongst many other offerings. Best of all, the Holiday Surprise Sampler, a delicious set of four items in miniature, make it easy to please a crowd.

A sparkly new star on the drinks menu is the  Chocolate Strawberry flavour: a decadent, creamy treat that is a combination of rich mocha and tart strawberries — truly a winning combination that can be enjoyed either hot or cold. Don’t worry… returning favourites like the Red Velvet Ice Blended and the Double Chocolate Peppermint Latte are also available.

CB&TL also adds sparkle to a worthy cause by continuing its Caring Cup Initiative, which supports the Malaysian Lupus Foundation (PSLEM). Through the sale of beautifully designed gift cards (RM2 each), CB&TL is now close to raising the targeted RM100,000 contribution to help set up the country’s very first Lupus Resource Centre.

Website: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

