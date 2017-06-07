Capture your life in style

Our memory can fail us sometimes even after such an eventful night out or even during a holiday. I am sure we would love to look back at those memories we have created with friends and loved ones. Some of those memories can be such pivotal moments in our lives that shapes who we are today.

When you are on your travels or even out for the weekend, you would love to have a compact camera which is easy to use and take great quality photos. There is always your smartphone but nothing beats a camera. Get your hands on the all new GoPro Hero5 range and here’s why you should get it!