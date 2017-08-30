You Can Extend Your Life by Drinking Coffee?!

Coffee.

You might have it daily maybe at most twice a day to just get you through the day (even if you don’t love it). Some of you might just love the the taste, smell and feeling when you take a sip of your coffee. Well you don’t have to feel too guilty because *two new studies have shown a correlation between drinking coffee and the increase of your life span!

Drink 3 cups of coffee daily!

There were previous studies done on the benefits of drinking coffee daily to combat the all kinds of causes which leads to death.

In the first study by Dr Mark Gunter, its is by far one of the largest of its kind to have a studied 10 populations in Europe, amounting to 521, 330 persons enrolled in EPIC (European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition). They were people over the age of 35 from 10 European countries. It is also found that the majority who consumed more coffee were younger, smokers, drinkers, meat-lovers and eat less fruits and veggies. The objective of the study was to find the relationship between a variety of coffee being consumes and the mortality of Europeans.

Whether the diverse population, – when in Italy someone having a cup or Espresso or in the UK someone is drinking a cup of cappuccino – it seems there is a correlation between the daily consumption of coffee to a lower risk of death from causes specifically circulatory diseases and digestive diseases, explains Dr Marc Gunter, lead author of the study.

We found that higher coffee consumption was associated with a lower risk of death from any cause, and specifically for circulatory diseases, and digestive diseases – Dr Marc Gunter, IARC (quote taken from Imperial)

It is also found that there is a possibility that when men drinks at least 2 and a half cups a day, they’ll reduce their risk by 12% and women by 7%.

Another study done on 451, 743 adults, mostly in their 50s and the span of this study took about 16 years – where 41, 693 people died. The benefits of drinking both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee was found to improve liver function, reduce inflammation and boost the immune system.

So, if you’re not a coffee drinker, maybe it is time to start!

