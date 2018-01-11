Better Driving Experience on Family Road Trips

The latest SUV from Volkswagen traverses beyond its compact beginnings. Liyana Zamzuri explores the new Tiguan and why it’s one of the best drives for family road trip adventures…

Seremban has always been ‘kampung’ for as long as I’ve remembered. My grandparents’ traditional Malay house sits just outside the city centre; a village that’s far enough to experience luscious fields and warm sea breeze. Car rides there are just pure bliss. While the first part of the trip to the Seremban toll plaza can be punishing, it starts to improve once you’ve crawled past the heavy traffic and turned onto the country road. It can be slow going up and over the hills, but with such green views, you really don’t want to be moving any faster. The perfect wheels for this trip belong to the all-new Volkswagen Tiguan. With it, Volkswagen has set out to redefine the term ‘crossover SUV’. It still maintains Volkswagen’s understated design ethos but with an added length, giving it more room than its predecessor.

POWER INTERIOR

Being family-oriented means that I travel a lot with my family – and no balik kampung trip would be complete without the boot being filled with luggage and groceries. With the seats folded (60:40), I don’t have to worry about adding the extra load as the Tiguan’s sliding rear seat easily allows for more boot space. The car is designed for the great outdoors with roof rails that hold kayaks, surfboards, or even bikes securely. Some other handy touches include bottle holders built into all the doors, and the adjustable table with a cup holder: great for kids as well as adults during long drives. The heat outside can be overbearing at times, but with the Tiguan’s three-zone climate control and selectable climate profiles, you don’t have to argue over who gets more cool air. All passengers get to choose their own feelgood climate setting. The ‘Gentle’ climate profile is specifically designed to meet the needs of those sensitive to temperature changes, such as small children. With comfortable and supportive seats, as well as plenty of legroom and headroom, the unpredictable traffic won’t seem as much of a bother. Thanks to the lumbar support built into the backrest, you’re able to relieve the strain on your spinal column and guard against possible discomfort resulting from incorrect posture, cramps or existing back problems. The upholstery contrasted nicely against the carpeting and dashboard, while coherently matching the door panel inserts and headliner.

FUEL EFFICIENCY

Be prepared to be stunned by the new Tiguan’s fuel economy, made possible by the 1.4TSI engine, which powers the Comfortline and Highline. With a combined fuel efficiency of 6.7l/100km, it’s quite enough to get you in and out of traffic without breaking the bank.