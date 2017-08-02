Best Way to Get Fresh Air

“Clean air is a human right!” – Bengt Rittri, inventor of Blueair

Yearly, like clockwork, the haze season plagues our city. Few of us are able to live and work in a fully air-tight space, so there’s no choice but to be exposed to the pollutants in the air. And, even without the haze present, there are still harmful pollutants all around us. The solution is to filter out nasties with an air purifier, much like how we filter our drinking water. These are some questions you should consider before buying an air purifier.