4 Bedroom Organisation Hacks

Your bedroom should be your place of zen, an oasis of calm you return to after a long day at work. But it’s easy to let the clutter pile up! Those cute little knick knacks you thought would give your room character? They are all contributing to the mess. But don’t go into a panic attack just yet! We’ve got a few organisation hacks to help you keep your room in tip top condition.

1. Recycle paper rolls and shoe boxes to store jewelry

You don’t have to rush out to get dividers for your jewelry! Simply gather a few shoe boxes and used paper rolls, wrap them up with pretty wrapping paper to brighten up your bedroom.

2. Turn your books into a bedside table

If you’re an avid reader, here’s a nifty and creative way of displaying your books without being all over the place! Just stack up a tower (plus points for those with pretty binders) and you can even add a bedside reading lamp on it.

3. Hang your necklaces

This makes for a very cute DIY project and is great in ensuring your necklaces don’t end up in a tangled mess. Just pick up chunky branches, clean them, and give them a good coat of spray paint (white will always work) and prop them up in your favourite vase.

4. De-tangle your cables with mini Lego figurines

Love working in your room but hate how your cables seem to find themselves in knots? Get your hands on some mini Lego figurines or raid your kids’ toy box and see your kids tickled pink when they see how you’ve used them.