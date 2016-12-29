Navigation

9 Things to do to get organized

Thursday, December 29, 2016 5:05 PM by

Just call these the “cheap thrills” of organizing.

You know that sense of deep satisfaction that you get after tackling a big organizational task, like cleaning out the store or organizing your closet? Suddenly, everything in life feels a bit more tidy and manageable, even if it’s just in our imagination.

A little goes a long way, do remind yourself that, “Hey, it will only take a few minutes!”

Cleaning can be calming and by keeping it a habit, you can pretty much stay organized all the time. Scroll down  for 10 organizational tasks that can be tackled in 5 minutes or even less.

Create tomorrow’s to-do list in order of priority.

Delete photos you don’t need from your phone. Sort recent shots into proper albums

99ead5778913fb0a759f36a331758ba7

Clean your makeup brushes

c5f0ced037178cea5f64e470ddf69c4e

 

Clean up your computer desktop by deleting unnecessary documents and filing everything else in folders.

691821884275e33f1dc02129157a6c49

Throw away any trash in your car (including the trunk!) and bring items that don’t belong inside.

jlbh

Return unanswered texts. You know how annoying it can be so please do so ASAP!

shutterstock_334257068

 

Sift through your closet for any items you need to donate.

shutterstock_277148084

Organize the pantry by tossing old items and grouping like ingredients together.

554a3afc52bd71918ef4236d88341833

Clean out the fridge.

shutterstock_529917880

 

Source : camillestyles and pinterest

 

