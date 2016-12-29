9 Things to do to get organized

Just call these the “cheap thrills” of organizing.

You know that sense of deep satisfaction that you get after tackling a big organizational task, like cleaning out the store or organizing your closet? Suddenly, everything in life feels a bit more tidy and manageable, even if it’s just in our imagination.

A little goes a long way, do remind yourself that, “Hey, it will only take a few minutes!”

Cleaning can be calming and by keeping it a habit, you can pretty much stay organized all the time. Scroll down for 10 organizational tasks that can be tackled in 5 minutes or even less.

Create tomorrow’s to-do list in order of priority.

Delete photos you don’t need from your phone. Sort recent shots into proper albums

Clean your makeup brushes

Clean up your computer desktop by deleting unnecessary documents and filing everything else in folders.

Throw away any trash in your car (including the trunk!) and bring items that don’t belong inside.

Return unanswered texts. You know how annoying it can be so please do so ASAP!

Sift through your closet for any items you need to donate.

Organize the pantry by tossing old items and grouping like ingredients together.

Clean out the fridge.

Source : camillestyles and pinterest