How safe is travelling when pregnant?

As long as there are no identified complications with your pregnancy, it is generally safe to travel at all times during your pregnancy. Here are a few tips for taking a trip when you are expecting:

If you have a straightforward pregnancy and are healthy, flying is not harmful for you or your baby. There is no evidence that the changes in air pressure and/or the decrease in humidity have a harmful effect on you or your baby. Flying does not increase the risk of miscarriages, although it is important to note that miscarriages are common in early pregnancy (one in five chance). Anyone who flies is exposed to a slight increase in radiation, but occasional flights are not considered to present a risk to you or your baby. Dr Tricia Ruth Thomas, Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) from Pantai Hospital Klang advises women to consider these guidelines before buying that plane tickets.

Timing of travel

Most airlines restrict travel after 36-37 weeks, however this varies by carrier. So, it would be a good idea to check your airline policy before you plan your trip. A doctor’s letter is usually required, stating when your baby is due and confirming that you are in good health, are having a straightforward pregnancy and are not at any increased risk of complications. So, do keep this in hand, before you board the flight. The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and the International Air Travel Association recommend that expecting mothers in an uncomplicated pregnancy avoid travel from the 37th weeks of pregnancy through birth. Avoiding travel from 32 weeks through birth is recommended for women who have complicated pregnancies with risk for premature labour, such as twin pregnancies.

Security checks

When it comes to airport security, avoid Advanced Imaging Technology scanners (scanners that spin around you), due to lack of long term studies to determine the safety of the device to the unborn child. You can ask security agents for a pat-down whenever possible. However, you will have to go through the normal security checks before flying. This is not considered to be a risk to you or your baby. Metal detectors are also fine to go through.

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT)

A DVT is a blood clot that forms in your leg or pelvis. If it travels to your lungs (pulmonary embolism) it can be life threatening. When you are pregnant and for up to six weeks after the birth of your baby, you have a higher risk of developing a DVT compared with women who are not pregnant. There is an increased risk of developing a DVT while flying, due to sitting for a prolonged period of time. This risk increases with the length of the flight. Your risk is also increased if you have other risk factors, including if you are overweight. Your doctor will be able to check your individual risk.

Stay hydrated and eat healthy

Flying usually dehydrates you, it is essential to drink plenty of water (8 to 12 glasses per day). Try to consume healthy snacks, food close to your usual diet. Cut down on drinks that contain alcohol or caffeine (coffee, fizzy drinks). It is recommended that you avoid alcohol altogether while you are pregnant. Avoid salty food that may cause fluid retention, that could worsen the swelling of feet.

Exercise and stretching

Sitting in an aisle seat is probably a good idea, as it will allow you to easily exit to the restroom. It will allow you more room to stretch your legs, and take frequent strolls. It is essential to take short walks and stretch your legs to keep blood circulating. This reduces the risk of blood clots. There are compression socks or stockings that you can wear to help reduce the risks of thrombosis. Also, ensure you should wear comfortable, loose-fitting shoes.

Snacks

Pack plenty of healthy snacks in your hand luggage, so you always have something in hand, even if there are delays. Dried fruit, cereal bars, wholemeal biscuits are good options.