6 Ingredients You Need to Ace Your Korean Dishes

If you have these items, you can always make some kind of delicious Korean food no matter where you are!

Korean chili powder/Hot pepper flakes (Gochugaru: 고추가루)

Most Korean spiciness comes from this magic powder called Gochugaru. It is essentially made with dried Korean red chilies.

Alternatively you can use crushed red peppers to get the similar kick!

Roasted sesame seeds (Bokken chamggae: 볶은 참깨)

Roasted sesame seeds are usually used in a dish as a garnish, for example the tteobokki and bibimbap. It adds a nutty warm flavour and nice crunchy texture to the dish.