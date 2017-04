These fuel-saving tips from Allianz General will help you save some extra ringgit.



Since 30 March 2017, fuel prices have been revised on a weekly basis. The new fuel pricing is announced every Wednesday and enforced after midnight. These changes have been slowly (but surely) burning a hole in our pockets. Luckily, we can follow these 7 simple tips shared by Allianz General to keep your fuel woes at bay.