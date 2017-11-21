Navigation

6 Tips To Hygge Up Your Home

Jotun Global Colour Trends 2018 — Silent Serenity

Pronounced ‘huegah’, the Danish concept of hygge is most commonly translated into English as ‘cosiness’.

Steph Low, from interior design firm Yong Studio Sdn Bhd, shares her top tips on infusing your abode with a dose of Scandinavia:

  • A light and open concept is crucial. Pick furniture with clean lines.
  • Leave some raw materials exposed for more character. Elements like wood, cement and red bricks work well.
  • Make white your main colour. Break off the starkness with soft greys and muted, earthy tones reminiscent of nature.
  • For intermediate houses, natural light and air ventilation are the most important considerations. Try to work your interior design around that.
  • Use glass to allow natural light into the house.
  • Don’t over-accessorise. Embrace minimalism and simplicity, or build clever storage solutions to hide clutter.

Jotun Global Colour Trends 2018 — Lush Garden

If it’s a fresh coat of paint that your home needs, check out Jotun’s Global Colour Trends 2018: The Rhythm of Life. The three colour themes are City Motions, Silent Serenity and Lush Garden.

Jotun_1391_Bare_compressed

City Motions

Key colours: deep blues, marble greys, woody browns

For: out-and-proud hipsters

City Motions is all about how to survive in our busy city lives. It’s architectural and minimalist, yet still down-to-earth – a relaxed and urban style with handcrafted details and an environmentally friendly focus.

Theme styling inspiration by Krakvik & D’Orazio

Jotun_5455_Industrial Blue_compressed

jotun_20047_blushing_4ayav

Silent Serenity

Key colours: soothing creams, desert brown and muted peaches

For: 21st-century hippies

Silent Serenity and its beautiful peachy pinks and earthy browns creates a peaceful and relaxed atmosphere – think organic vegetables and slow living.

Theme styling inspiration by Krakvik & D’Orazio

jotun_20046_savanna__NkFKX

jotun_6350_soft_teal_7tTtM

Lush Garden

Key colours: blue-greens, golden yellow and red browns

For: nature lovers

Lush Garden is all about the desire to surround ourselves with nature. It allows you to play with colours and botanics and is playful in its style.

Theme styling inspiration by Krakvik & D’Orazio

jotun_8281_pale_lind_m5h1N

