6 Tips To Hygge Up Your Home

Pronounced ‘huegah’, the Danish concept of hygge is most commonly translated into English as ‘cosiness’.

Steph Low, from interior design firm Yong Studio Sdn Bhd, shares her top tips on infusing your abode with a dose of Scandinavia:

A light and open concept is crucial. Pick furniture with clean lines.

Leave some raw materials exposed for more character. Elements like wood, cement and red bricks work well.

Make white your main colour. Break off the starkness with soft greys and muted, earthy tones reminiscent of nature.

For intermediate houses, natural light and air ventilation are the most important considerations. Try to work your interior design around that.

Use glass to allow natural light into the house.

Don’t over-accessorise. Embrace minimalism and simplicity, or build clever storage solutions to hide clutter.

