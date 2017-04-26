6 Other Uses For Your Tea

Navigation

As the British love to say: “There’s nothing a good cuppa tea can’t solve”. As it turns out, they were onto something. The next time your teabag has seen its last use, don’t toss it out (even though they do decompose and won’t hurt the environment)! Here’s why:

  1. It acts as a fertiliser

    According to The Gardening Cook, tea leaves contain tannic acid and nutrients that can act as natural fertilisers. Once your bag of tea leaves start decomposing, these components are absorbed by the soil, creating a fertile ground for your greens.

  1. It keeps pests away

    We love our greens but not the creepy crawlies that come with them – so plant your tea bags. As it turns out, the odour can help keep pests at bay – ensuring your beautiful flowers and plants don’t come with unsightly holes!

  1. It accelerates decomposition

    If you have a compost pile, chuck them in and watch the decomposition process speed right up thanks to the acid contents in the tea.

  1. It will help with puffy eyes

    Coffee grounds may work as well but the caffeine in tea constricts blood vessels – contributing to a decrease in puffiness, according to Jeanette Graf, M.D. Just sit back, close your eyes and place them on for about 15 minutes.

  1. It makes for flavourful meat

    Use it as a marinade for your meat – the acid in it will tenderise the meat and its flavour will add a subtly smokey and savoury taste to your dishes.

  1. It helps with stinky feet

    Brew yourself a mixture – preferably with strong black teabags and soak your feet in it. The tannic acid helps get rid of bacteria that causes that stench.

 

