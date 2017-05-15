5 Wellness Escapades In Southeast Asia

Taking some time off for yourself every now and then is important to ensure you don’t burn out from the stresses of life! Whether you’re looking for a peaceful getaway with your family or some much-needed ‘me’ time, you don’t have to travel very far!

Como Shambhala Estate, Indonesia



Showcasing privacy as its most valuable commodity, the secluded Como Shambhala Estate – 30 rooms and suites, five residences, four private villas, and five retreat villas – is sprawled impressively across 23 acres of lush greenery in Bali. Whether you wish to leave behind the stress and worries of big-city lights or kick-start a new fitness regimen, you’re bound to find something in one of its six wellness programmes. These come complete with nutritious cuisine and relaxing spa therapies over either a three-, five- or seven-night stay. Hungry for adventure? They have Activity Guides to help you explore Bali’s breathtaking terrain in the most heart-pounding ways possible. We’re talking mountain biking, hiking, climbing, rowing, and white-water rafting.

Borneo Highlands Resort, Malaysia



There’s nothing quite like a jaunt high up in the mountains. Nestled in the world’s oldest and second largest rainforest, Borneo Highlands Resort proves to be a gem of tranquillity at 1,000 metres above sea level. Spend the day at the 18-hole Hornbill Golf Course or visit the flower gardens, horticulture nursery, longhouses, and Simanggas Waterfall at pleasant temperatures averaging between 18 and 28 degrees Celsius all year long. Harnessing the therapeutic benefits of Mother Nature, most of the wellness treatments at the Jungle Spa – the Traditional Bidayuh massage, Merak Dayung Facial, and Dug Back Scrub – feature organic and natural ingredients such as coffee beans. Incidentally, the Annah Rais cafe serves healthy fare grown in the resort’s very own organic farms, where guests are welcome to try their hand at farming.

Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, Vietnam



With an endless stretch of white sand and mesmerising views of the South China Sea against a backdrop of towering mountains, Six Senses Ninh Van Bay is the hideaway you’ll want to keep a closely-guarded secret. Featuring a personal butler and private pool in all villas, there won’t be much reason to venture out save for complimentary yoga lessons on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Not forgetting, the Six Senses Spa boasts a menu filled with oxygen facials, signature massages and customised detox programmes. But if you crave for action, kayaking and windsurfing near the jetty are free for guests and reef snorkelling is only a boat’s ride away at the Five Islands. And for the romantics? Sail off into the sunset on a champagne cruise.

The Farm at San Benito, The Philippines



Taking health and wellness one step further, The Farm at San Benito’s extensive list of integrated medical services – including colon hydrotherapy, liver and gallbladder flush, rectal insufflations, and capillary scan and analysis – should jump straight off the page. For a less clinical approach to your escapade, choose from a relaxing array of massages, scrubs and nail treatments. Tummy rumbling? Tuck into delicious raw and vegan fare; most ingredients are sourced fresh from the resort’s organic garden. And no scrunching of noses: we hear the vegetarian lasagne and peanut butter cup vegan cheesecake, in particular, will revamp your palate!