5 Values Kids Can Learn from Watching Pokemon

Seen the posters for Pokemon The Movie: I Choose You! but not sure whether to watch it? The franchise’s 20th film is sure to give you a zap of nostalgia if you grew up watching the original series. It takes fans back to Ash’s fateful first meeting with Pikachu, before continuing the story with new companions and Pokemon.

And if it’s your kids who love Pikachu, you’ll be glad to know that the movie has much to teach about life beyond “gotta catch’em all”.

Value true friendships

Loyalty is a recurrent theme. There’s the bond between trainer and Pokemon, as well as strong friendships between the human characters. They stand up for each other, dish out constructive criticism, and stick together through ups and downs.

Learn to let go

Just as important as the lesson about friendship is the one about letting go. The movie doesn’t shy away from the topic of separation, and even underlines the role it plays in personal growth and happiness.