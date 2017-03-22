5 Things People Get Wrong About Feminism

What better way to celebrate Women’s Month than talking about feminism – a topic put back on the map thanks to Nguyen Thi Phuong Tao. In case you haven’t heard, she’s set to become Vietnam’s and Southeast Asia’s first self-made woman billionaire, according to Bloomberg. If her name sounds unfamiliar, perhaps news of bikini-clad air stewardesses will ring a bell. Yes, you read that right! If you fly with VietJet, you’ll have flight attendants decked in a two-piece swimsuit at your service.

Of course, just as much as it’s a hot piece of news, there’s also been a simmering of criticism that point out how demeaning it is to women. Truth be told, I’d have gone down the same path too if not for Thao clarifying, “You have the right to wear anything you like, either the bikini or the traditional ao dai. We don’t mind people associating the airline with the bikini image. If that makes people happy, we are happy.” So, just to set the record straight, I’ve decided to put together a list of what constitutes as feminism. Perhaps it might enlighten you; perhaps it might benefit the children you wish to raise – nonetheless, it’s the 21st century and it’s time to right those misconceptions:

Feminism means no showing skin



It’s not about revealing; it’s not about covering up. It’s about having the choice to do both. How many times have you caught yourself judging a woman just based on what she wears? Feminism is being able to express and act on your personal life choices without being judged and ostracised by others. It may be liberating to some to cover up, but it could also be just as liberating for someone to don a bikini. Either way, you wouldn’t judge someone for preferring to eat an apple over an orange, would you?

Feminists hate men



Too often I’ve heard people distancing themselves away from the dreaded F-word because that term has been thrown about so much that it’s associated with bra-burning, pitchfork wielding women who seem to be yelling for the demise of men. But here’s where a dictionary comes in handy: Don’t mistake misandrists for feminists. Just as how prejudice shown towards women is labelled as misogyny; the same treatment shown towards men is called misandry. Feminism is about equality for both. Period.

Feminists only care about women’s rights

While we’re on the topic, men are also on the receiving end of sexist stereotypes and feminism addresses that. I’m sure phrases such as “real men don’t cry”, “you look like a sissy”, or “you throw like a girl” are merely a drop in a bucket. You might have been raised to think of this as a norm but these comments actually market femininity as something derogatory and vulgar. Equality, people, it’s all about equality. What even constitutes a real man? Your biological gender at birth, that’s what.

“You’re not like other women” is not a compliment



What does that statement even achieve? Sure, society has sold us all on the notion that it makes for a romantic declaration – but at the expense of putting other women down. Why is there even a need for comparison? You should be appreciated as the human and individual that you are. Not as a prized mare up for auction. You’re not a true feminist if you like “girly” things

People are so quick to judge women who identify themselves as feminists: “Oh? You’re a feminist? But you like doing your nails; you like pink; you like makeup, etc.” Feminism is about empowerment. It doesn’t say that you can’t like certain things; it’s saying that other people shouldn’t only limit and view a certain gender as such. If that tickles your fancy, by all means, go ahead! But if it’s not another woman’s cuppa tea, she shouldn’t be made to feel as if something is wrong with her. Again, it’s all about being able to exercise one’s freedom of choice. So what if a woman becomes an engineer and likes talking about quantum physics in her spare time but also spends hours obsessing over makeup? Humans aren’t one-dimensional beings.

Ladies, it’s the year 2017 and while we might have gotten our rights down on paper, we’ve still got a long way to go when it comes to changing the culture we’re growing up in and are about to raise the next generation in. Don’t teach your daughters to settle for less and don’t enable your sons to think that the world is their oyster simply because they were born as males. The world is their oyster (both daughters and sons) because they’re young, amazing individuals who have so much to give and achieve.

Your daughters can play football if they wish – they’ll grow up healthy for having taken part in a sport; they can cut their hair short if they’d like – it’s only hair, it will grow back. Your sons can cry – it’s a healthy expression of emotions; their favourite colour can be pink – it’s only a colour. Feminism is about mutual respect shown towards both parties and becoming stronger as a whole altogether. The gain of one gender is not to the detriment of the other – build each other up.