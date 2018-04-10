5 Places To Visit For Stunning ‘Galaxy’ Drinks

The butterfly pea flower (bunga telang) gets its name from its resemblance to a butterfly. Besides giving kuih and nasi kerabu a distinctive blue hue, you’ll also find it these days in pretty beverages inspired by the colours of space and the Northern Lights.

How? Liquids infused with the flower change colour based on the pH level of whatever is added next. For example, adding lemon juice to a butterfly pea flower drink will turn it from blue to purple.

Another plus? The flower is full of potent antioxidants and vitamins! Here’s where you can go to enjoy it.

SUNNY CHA

www.facebook.com/SunnyChaMalaysia

Sunny Cha uses only the best leaves to brew refreshing Chinese tea. Every cup contains only natural flavours, so you don’t have to worry about the artificial stuff.

Its signature drink is the Elara Sunny Sky with Citrus Honey. Drinks in the Elara series are 100 per cent non-artificial, getting their good looks (and taste!) from floral petals and real fruit juice.

Where to get your fix:

1 Utama FK 105B, Next to Adidas (Old Wing)

Sunway Pyramid F1.60A, First Floor (Orange Atrium)

Lot 10 First Floor