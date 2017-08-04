5 Must-dos with Your Kids This Weekend

Instead of just going to a mall for lunch and shopping with your kids, mix it up by going to these five events lined-up just for you and your kids to explore!

Dinosaurs are alive!

40 different dinosaurs are roaming around and it is your chance to see these prehistoric creatures live in action. Travel back in time, 165 million years, and see the life-size, animatronic dinosaurs once again roam the face of the earth (well not exactly… but are roaming the Malaysia Tourism Centre). Kids can also imagine their digging through the earth to discover the fossils within!

It is open from 10am-10pm daily and find out more on ticketing on Dinosaurs Alive’s website!

Dinosaurs Alive is open until 14 January 2018.