5 Most Beautiful Libraries Around The Globe

Libraries are more than just books and stories

Discover the scriptures, compositions and lot more, which are lost in time. The silence of the hallway, the breathtaking works of architecture and the safe haven for book junkies is right here.

In these libraries, the experience will be extra marvelous.

Trinity College Library, Dublin

This stunning scholarly library houses the Book of Kells and over 6 million others.

Besides that, it’s also known to be the largest in Ireland. You just can’t escape the addictive aroma of the books,