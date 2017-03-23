Airbnb Under RM400 Around Malaysia

Live vicariously through your fellow Malaysians by staying in their cosy, family-friendly abode.

All under RM400! Just scroll down to believe it.

1. PENANG

The 1,900 sq ft penthouse gives you a panoramic view of the Penang Island as it is located on a hilltop. The perfect location if you’re looking for a quaint and peaceful place to stay. But don’t worry about the location as it is only 10 minutes drive from Batu Feringhi and 15 minutes from Butterfly Farm, Escape Theme Park for your kids. While you’re at it, don’t forget to enjoy the fully furnished kitchen, swimming pool and gym too!

Price: RM 395/night

Location: Jalan Bukit Ria, Batu Ferringhi, Penang, Malaysia

Website: DreamView Feringhi Penang Penthouse

2. MALACCA

Lorong One is a modern industrial-inspired homestay located in a quiet neighbourhood of Ujong Pasir, Melaka. It has 2 en-suite rooms, 4 rooms with shared bathroom facilities, and 2 fully equipped kitchens. WiFi and car pack space are also provided by the owner. The single story house is located just a few streets away from Portuguese Settlement and within driving distance from Jonker Walk and A’Famosa.

Price: RM380/night

Location: E, Jalan Low Hee Kong, Lorong, Malacca, Malaysia

Website: Lorong One Malacca

3. PAHANG

If you’re looking for a laid-back vacation with the family, then this is the perfect location for you. The four bedrooms house is located in a within the Tung’s factory plant, and right next to a forest/mountain at the back of the house. Don’t let the idea of the factory plant put you off because the house may remain its rustiness as a warehouse, but it is refurbished with fun modern amenities.

Price: RM340/night

Location: Kawasan Habu, Cameron Highlands, Pahang, Malaysia

Website: Cute Rusty House with Garden

4. JOHOR

Here’s an ideal place for you and your family to spend the night if Johor is on the top of your vacation list. Not only it’s gated and guarded, the three bedroom apartment is also equipped with baby-friendly amenities. Did we also mention that the apartment is located 5 minutes drive away from Legoland theme park and Sanrio Hello Kitty Town?

Price: RM355

Location: Persiaran Ledang Heights, Gelang Patah, Johor, Malaysia

Website: Contemporary Condominium

5.LANGKAWI

Immerse yourself in nature at this traditional Malay-style chalet with a stunning view of the paddy fields. Go hiking, bird watch, swim in the sea or simply enjoy nature and your connection to it. It’s good for the body and soul. Cenang beach is just 5 minute drive away from this great escape.

Price: RM174/per night

Location: Langkawi, Kedah

Website: Teratak 1 – Malay Farmer’s Hut

6. KUALA LUMPUR (SEBELAS)

We stumbled upon this eclectic haven whilst looking for a Airbnb space in Bangsar. The modern minimal concrete space is divided into three levels, where there’s a sharing work space and also rooms for guests to stay.

Bonus point it comes with a rooftop deck and pool ( stargazing anyone?) Certainly a great place to unwind with your girlfriends or your significant other.

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Price: RM200/per night

Airbnb listing page: Big Sleepover Room

7. SABAH

Head over to the east! This chalet is located at the heart of Semporna of Sabah, where you get to be literally at sea. Jumping into the blue water from your home-stay is no longer a dream. It’s possible! And this heaven on earth also comes with free breakfast, lunch and dinner. Bonus point: you can still get your data signal.

Location: Semporna, Sabah

Price: RM147/per night

Airbnb listing page: Lato Lato Resort

Source : FEMALE