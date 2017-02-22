Navigation

4 Ways to Preserve Your Bouquet

Don’t want your fresh flowers to wilt? Follow these drying techniques to preserve their beauty.

  1. Microwave it

First, choose flowers with more petals like roses, marigolds and zinnias; pick only flowers that are half bloomed and firm. Place flowers in a microwaveable bowl one at a time and cover with a desiccant like silica gel. Microwave on high for two to three minutes. Let it cool for one day, then remove the flowers and brush off excess desiccant.

  1. Press it

Pressing is best done with smaller and flatter flowers like pansies and lilacs. Line a page in the middle of a thick and heavy book, such as an encyclopaedia, with non-glossy paper like newspaper or tissue paper. Next, arrange your flowers in a single layer, and then place another sheet of paper over the top. Close the book and leave it untouched for the next one to three weeks. Once all the moisture is gone, your flower petals should feel crisp.

  1. Air-dry it

Gather the flowers in a bunch and secure them by tying the stems with a rubber band or a gauge wire. Find a dark and dry area with good ventilation, such as an empty closet, and keep the flowers there for two to three weeks until they’ve dried completely. You’ll find that your flowers now have a vintage hue. Remove the flowers and spray them with an unscented hairspray to set their shape.

  1. Bury it with silica gel

You can use only silica gel to preserve your flowers, but this method works best with sturdy blooms like lilies or roses. Get an empty jar that can be sealed tight and place your flowers inside. Fill the jar up with silica gel and leave for a few days to one week in a warm and dry spot. Once done, remove silica gel with a small brush.

