4 Small Ways To Take Care Of The Environment

A new research published by Nature estimates that 15 million trees are cut down every year and the global tree count has fallen drastically by 46 per cent since the dawn of human civilisation. To make Earth a better place to live in, start by doing whatever you can to save the environment:

Say no to plastic

The bottled water you consume every day and the plastic bags that you use to carry your groceries are environmental nightmares. Invest in a sturdy shopping bag and if you’re packing food from a stall, bring your own reusable container and utensils.

Walk or cycle

Driving is one of the biggest contributors to air pollution. To combat this issue, walk, cycle, use public transport or carpool with a friend

Turn off your devices

According to a study published in Energy Policy, reducing the consumption of electricity at home helps reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power stations. If you’re done using an electronic device, turn it off.

Use compact fluorescent light bulbs

Yes, these light bulbs cost much more than the usual ones you have at home. But if you think about it, it’s a good investment as they last longer and save energy in the long run.