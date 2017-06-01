4 Foods To Eat During Suhur

We list down the best foods to take before fasting to ensure you remain healthy with plenty of energy to get through your day!

Oatmeal

On Sundays, try pre-packing packets of oatmeal with fruits and nuts thrown in! Oatmeal is high in fibre, which means you’ll be kept feeling fuller for longer. The fruits and nuts not only add flavour, but much needed nutrition! If you’d like, try layering yogurt, oatmeal, and fruits in a jar for pre-made parfaits throughout the week – yummy, healthy, and saves time!

Bananas

These babies are also high in fibre and are chockful of antioxidants! Try slicing them and spreading them atop bread with generous lashings of peanut butter to give you added energy throughout your day. An added bonus, try making a banana peanut butter protein smoothie using Greek yogurt and plenty of chia seeds – these expand in liquid to ease those stomach pangs.

Avocados

Ditch the fried food and opt for good, heart-healthy fat! You can either eat it on its own, or with a drizzling of olive oil and a smattering of pomegranate seeds for some crunchy sweetness. Or place them in slices on your wholemeal bread for a fulfilling suhur meal.