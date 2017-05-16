Navigation

How To #HWNoGadgetHour Campaign 2017 Her World Kitchen Awards 2017 Her World Beauty Awards 2016
Layering Your Dress Isn't A Bad IdeaLayering Your Dress Isn't A Bad IdeaThis Balenciaga Tote Bag Reminds Us Of IKEAThis Balenciaga Tote Bag Reminds Us Of IKEA6 Other Uses For Your Tea6 Other Uses For Your TeaFamily Kitchen with Sherson Season 3 Returns!Family Kitchen with Sherson Season 3 Returns!5 Signs You're Sabotaging Your Own Relationship5 Signs You're Sabotaging Your Own Relationship

4 Airbnb Experiences For The Perfect Getaway

Tuesday, May 16, 2017 5:05 PM by

If you’re looking for a slightly different short getaway to recharge your mind and body, Airbnb has just the Experience for you whatever the agenda:

  1. For family fun

    Biking Bangkok Oasis in Bangkok, Thailand


    One of the most sought after Experiences, discover the foliage of Bang Krachao Island on four wheels! You’ll be passing by exotic fruit plantations, taking shots of equatorial wildlife, exploring Buddhist temples, and sampling street food. It’s a fantastic way of keeping things upbeat and healthy fun with your little ones while building a lasting bond.

  1. For the fitness enthusiast

    Muay Thai! In Bangkok, Thailand

    Image result for muay thai airbnb
    Another gem in the Land of Smiles, sign up for a pulse-racing cardio session with your other half to take a break from the conventional gym and pick up new skills. You’ll also get upclose and person with real Muay Thai fighters with an opportunity to catch some live ringside action!

  2. For the foodie

    Artisanal Dumplings in Singapore

    Image result for artisanal dumplings airbnb
    Love to eat? Then you’ll love to get your hands dirty stuffing turnip, bamboo shoots, and dried shrimp into soon kueh, which is a traditional Teochew dumpling – at an authentic hawker stall. Here, you’ll get a deeper insight as to how one of Singapore’s favourite snacks came about as well as learn more about their hawker culture.

  3. For the artist

    Sketch Down Memory Lane in Singapore

    Image result for sketch down memory lane airbnb
    Let your imagination take flight and get your ink pens at the ready as you get to join others in a sketching the Chinese Baroque shophouses on Emerald hill that showcase a beautiful mesh of Chinese and Western influences.

Image Credits: airbnb, thehoneycombers.com

 

, , ,

Related Stories

Airbnb Under RM400 Around Malaysia

5 Best Staycation Locations To Try In Ma...

5 Unusual Vacations To Go On