11 Simple Ways To Give Back

December is all about giving back. We’re not sure if it’s the holiday season that makes us realise how grateful we are to be surrounded by loved ones, or the fact that the year is coming to an end and it’s time to cherish every moment that we’ve had in life. Mahatma Gandhi once said that “the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others” and we couldn’t agree more. Make someone’s day better by performing these random acts of kindness.

If you walk by a car with an expired parking metre, help the driver to pay for another hour or two.

Compliment a parent on how well-behaved their child is.

Don’t post that angry Internet comment you were thinking of writing

When driving, let someone in your lane. They’re probably in a rush like you.

When you go somewhere, ask the people around you if you can pick up anything they need.

Purchase extra dog or cat food and drop it off at your nearest animal shelter.

Pay the toll for the person behind you.

Write a nice comment on your friend’s social media post.

Talk to someone at work whom you haven’t spoken to.

Send a good morning or good night text to your friends.

Bake cookies and cakes for your neighbours and colleagues.

*This article first appeared in Her World January 2017 and was written by Stephanie Yap