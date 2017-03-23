9 Fun Things To Do In the Dark During Earth Hour

Now in its tenth year, the WWF Earth Hour is needed more than ever

If you are not sure how you should be celebrating Earth Hour this year, here are some suggestions for you:

photo credit: www.wwf.org.my

1. Host a candlelight dinner with your family.

2. Play hide & seek with your kids. Now that’s a challenge doing it in the dark!

3. Get those board games out and invite your friends over for a game or two.

4. Talk a stroll around your neighborhood or go for stargazing.

5. Go to bed early. You deserve the rest.

6. Avoid using anything that requires power. Including batteries. Prove to yourself that you can go on without scrolling your Facebook or Instagram feed for 60 minutes.

7. Organise a barbecue party and invite people over for a bonding session.

8. Read a bed time story to your kids.

9. Get romantic with a loved one. There’s no better time than now.

To get involved in Earth Day, turn off your lights for one hour at 8:30 pm on March 25, 2017.