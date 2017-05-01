WIN! Redken’s New Heatcure Professional hair treatment worth RM 380 each!

We have 16 to give away!

The New Heatcure Professional is an exclusive new salon service that instantly restores the look and feel of damaged hair. Rejuvitalise your hair with the Heatcure Professional as it is absolutely a total hair restoration which lasts up to 10 washes!

This treatment contains formula that has a unique combination of proteins of arginine, soy and sepicap, oils of wheat and palm, low-melting point waxes and cationic conditioners. Cationic conditioners smooth the cuticle, “locking” in the ingredients to provide lasting restorative results . Activated by an exclusive tool designed in collaboration with T3 Micro, Inc which show amazing results:

96% said their hair feels more conditioned*

94% said their hair looks healthier*

94% said their hair feels nourished*

This exclusive professional device is a tool has a specialized heat setting of 284 F/140C. When the formula is heated with the tool, the balance of oils and low-melting point waxes allows it to penetrate deeply into the cuticle up to the cortex lasting restorative results.

The treatment will be conducted at the participating salon, Style by Andy Chan Hair Studio at Johor Bahru.

Click here if you have issue acessing the promo form above