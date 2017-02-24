Who Says Women Can’t Lead The KL Bar Committee?

A woman lawyer has made history

Lawyer Goh Siu Lin today became the first female to win the chairman post in the Kuala Lumpur Bar committee, outshining two other contenders for the honorable position.

In her manifesto, Goh, who is also the president of the Association of Women Lawyers, had pledged to ensure that her committee members are multiracial, multireligious, coming from both genders and are of varying seniority.

Among other things, Goh had said she planned to form a new “Gender, Equity and Diversity” sub-committee to address the needs of women, disabled and indigenous lawyers and to also pursue the provision of dedicated parking lots at the Kuala Lumpur court complex for those who are disabled, pregnant or have health issues.

Given everything that’s going on in the country right now, we feel that Goh’s message of unity is one that needs to be spread far and wide.

Congratulations!

Source & image : themalaymail