Learn to Cook Like A Masterchef!

Learn to be the kitchen whiz with ABC Cooking Studio, a popular Japanese cooking school, that just opened its first ever studio in Malaysia at Pavilion Elite, KL. They have more than 135 studios in Japan and 20 globally!

The holidays are just beginning and it will be a great time for you to improve your skills in the kitchen or maybe have your children learn some life skills to help you out in the kitchen!

The ABC Cooking Studio are offering five different courses for you to choose from – cooking, bread-making, baking cakes, kids courses and making Wagashi (traditional Japanese dessert).

Her World was invited to try out one of the courses, and Amanda, our Special Projects Writer, got her hands dirty during the trial cooking course and whipped up a Japanese Hamburg Steak. With little experience of cooking, she said that it was a good meal and she can definitely replicate the meal at home!

Without a doubt, you will have a hands-on experience during the course of your choice with personal guidance by trained chefs in a small group of four. The recipes you will learn are specially crafted in Japan and consistently revised by the studio’s professionals and are presented on illustrated easy-to-understand sheets.

A step-by-step mochi tutorial demonstrated by a Studio Consultant, Syahira.

Amanda Chong, General Manager of ABC Cooking Studio Malaysia Sdn Bhd said, “Cooking, including learning how to, should be fun and stress free. So at ABC Cooking Studio, students can expect an enjoyable, creative class with top-class kitchen facilities.

Christmas is coming, and maybe it will be a good time to learn some recipes from ABC Cooking studio to cook up a storm for the family!

You can get a feel of how the classes are by attending their trial courses priced at RM95, or at RM70 if you are a new signup by giving a ‘Like’ on ABC Cooking Studio’s Facebook page.

For more information on ABC Cooking and how you can sign up for their courses on their Facebook, Website or call them at +6012 914 0002.

Picture credit: ABC Cooking Studio and centralstreet.org