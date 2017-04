Join in with this dynamic mother son duo in this intimate family affair.

Asian Food Channel (AFC) reinforces its success in original productions with the third season of Family Kitchen with Sherson. Presented by Panasonic and co-sponsored by Grohe, the popular eight-episode series which features authentic home-cooked goodness helmed by the two-generation family is set to return every Thursday at 9.00pm starting on 25 May 2017.