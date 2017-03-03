How To Remove Stains From Your Clothes

It’s easier than you think to get stains out of your clothes.

It really puts a damp on things when the clothes you spent your hard-earned money on gets ruined by an accidental spill of wine or coffee. But don’t worry, these simple hacks will help you remove almost any stain that finds its way onto your clothes.

Wine

Soak the stained area in water and apply cream of tartar onto the stain. Use hot water to remove the stain and then launder as usual.

Sprinkling baking soda on a fresh wine stain is also an effective method to remove the stain. Stretch the fabric over a pot and pour boiling water through the fabric.