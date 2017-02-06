5 Ways To Prepare For Returning To Work

So, it’s been a few months or years since you’ve taken off from working. Whether it was to care for your kids at home or other personal reasons, returning back to the workforce can be scary and daunting. Before you go for your first interview, check out our tips below on preparing yourself to ace it:

1. Update your resume

While this might seem clear as day, it is important to go through it once more and make sure that everything is up-to-date. It will also be a good way to refresh your memory on certain skills you have picked up along the way. That is bound to be one of the questions the interviewer will throw your way – make sure you give careful thought to them beforehand and angle them in such a way that they show you are still relevant to the working world today.

2. Practise your answers

It’s easy to lapse into a mumble and give into anxiety and nerves while answering questions after having been away so long. This will give your interviewer a chance to hone in on lack of confidence much to our disadvantage. Write down a list of potential questions you think they might ask and practise saying the answers aloud – or have your friend or other half conduct a mock interview. Practise makes perfect and when you walk into that room, you won’t be faking that confidence!

3. Ask questions

Remember that an interview goes two ways and you are sussing out if this job is a good fit for you as well. Besides, it will also speak volumes to your employer as they see that you are committed and invested in this job. Ask questions such as, “What are the career advancements like?”, “How can I contribute and enhance my role played in the company?” This shows you are still on top of the game.

4. Don’t allow yourself to be put down

If you are returning to the working force after being a stay-at-home mum for some time, employers might say you lack experience or try to discriminate by saying you will be distracted from work by your kids at home. Do not allow them to make you feel inferior. This could be a tactic employed by them to offer you a much lower salary. Stand your ground, know your rights, and tell them calmly how your time off has not detracted from the skills you have picked up. Focus on what you have going for you and play up your strengths.

5. Take a part-time class

If you’re still lacking in confidence or feel you are not up to par just yet to re-enter the work force, why not sign up for a crash course or part-time class that pertains to the sort of work you’d like to do? This will give you a bump up during the interview as you’ve demonstrated initiative in bettering yourself.