4 Warning Signs Your Job Is On The Line

Wondering if you’re secure in your current position? Read on to find out the warning signs:

Your company recently underwent a merger or acquisition This may indicate that some roles will be made redundant. Demand for your company’s products and services is declining Sure-fire sign that management will need to start cutting costs… and jobs. You’re excluded from core meetings and department e-mails The secrecy may be because your management doesn’t want you to be privy to certain details. It’s a good idea to find out why. More of your work is being outsourced Reliance on third-party vendors means you are becoming less valuable.

*This article first appeared in Her World February 2017