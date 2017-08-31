4 Warning Signs Your Job Is On The Line

Wondering if you’re secure in your current position? Read on to find out the warning signs:
-
Your company recently underwent a merger or acquisition
This may indicate that some roles will be made redundant.
-
Demand for your company’s products and services is declining
Sure-fire sign that management will need to start cutting costs… and jobs.
-
You’re excluded from core meetings and department e-mails
The secrecy may be because your management doesn’t want you to be privy to certain details. It’s a good idea to find out why.
-
More of your work is being outsourced
Reliance on third-party vendors means you are becoming less valuable.
*This article first appeared in Her World February 2017