4 Warning Signs Your Job Is On The Line

Wondering if you’re secure in your current position? Read on to find out the warning signs:

  1. Your company recently underwent a merger or acquisition

    This may indicate that some roles will be made redundant.

  2. Demand for your company’s products and services is declining

    Sure-fire sign that management will need to start cutting costs… and jobs.

  3. You’re excluded from core meetings and department e-mails

    The secrecy may be because your management doesn’t want you to be privy to certain details. It’s a good idea to find out why.

  4. More of your work is being outsourced

    Reliance on third-party vendors means you are becoming less valuable.

*This article first appeared in Her World February 2017

