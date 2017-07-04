4 Comebacks To Workplace Harassment

With years of experience in publishing and public relations to her name, award-winning author Bernice Narayanan is no stranger to obstacles in the workplace – especially pertaining to her gender. “Whether it’s proving she is just as capable as or better than her male counterparts or assumptions made by the way she dresses and behaves, it’s an uphill climb for women still,” she notes. Nonetheless, there is one thing she is adamant about: “know the length, depth, and breadth of your work so that nobody can turn around and say you don’t know it.” But just how do you deal with the rest of those offhand attire comments, sexual harassment, and sexist stereotypes? Next time, take a leaf out of Bernice’s book and try these empowering approaches.

Sexual Harassment Confront your harasser but do it subtly and carefully, especially if it’s your boss. Gather someone you trust in your workplace and set up a talk to address issues – asking what it is exactly this person is expecting from you – the key is to communicate and be firm in declining.

Say: “Thank you but no thank you. It’s not going to happen.” Dressing Remarks Exercise decorum when it comes to the workplace but other than that, you can wear anything you want and nobody has the right to comment. Remember, people often do this to exert their position in power – to feel superior.

Say: “I dress for myself and the occasion and I’m so glad I’ve given you something to talk about.” Housewife Stereotypes Who says women should have a career – but not a challenging one – and then stay home when we do have children? Getting married and having kids might have been the end all and be all in the past but not today.

Say: “Do you want to be married, stay home, and take care of children? I tell everybody I’m looking for a house husband.” Undermining You If you suffer from belittling comments and credit stealing, these actions reflect badly on the person more than it does you. Ask them why they are being so vindictive and stand your ground – don’t allow them to take your self-worth and confidence.

Say: “You only took it away because I allowed you to.”

*This article first appeared in Her World November 2016