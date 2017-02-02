How To Deal With The Kakak Syndrome

Kakak,kakak,kakak…what about Mummy?

Fear that your child is getting too chummy with the maid?

With today’s women juggling motherhood and careers, a maid is often the answer to finding sanity. In fact, they have become somewhat permanent fixtures for many Malaysian families with young children.

Most women appreciate the extra pair of hands, but what happens when your child becomes a little too close to the hired help? This is what we call the Kakak Syndrome.

So how does one avoid the Kakak Syndrome?

Here are Valerie Jaques sugfestions, a psychologist and founder of Integrated Psychology Network Sdn Bhd

Be present ALWAYS

“See your children and make sure they see you, too. This creates memories and familiarity. Engage and look at your children while doing various activities.”

Have the maid help out with the household chores so that the little time that working parents have can be spent with their children instead of fussing about cleaning the house.

Let them HEAR you

“Hear what your children has to say and make sure they hear you too. This creates a feeling of comfort with the voice that settles any insecurity. Avoid sharing scary stories. Instead, share happy ones with fun and laughter.”

Offer them plenty of TOUCHES

“This can be easily done by hugging and kissing your children. Helping them at bath time, changing their clothes, or even lying together during bedtime.”

The power of SCENT

“Smell your children and let them smell you. This will teach them to create scents that are familiar and comfortable.

This can also be done during playtime like smelling trees or flowers.”

EAT TOGETHER

“If they are eating puréed food, put a spoonful in your mouth first and then another in the child’s mouth. Eating together is seen as a time for bonding and feeding the senses, which then allows the child to grow up to be secure.”

