How To Sneak In Some Exercise During Work

Keep your clothes neat while getting your heart rate up

Sitting at your desk for a 9 to 5 job results in more health hazards than you think. Studies have shown that sitting all day increases our risk of obesity, cardiovascular diseases and affects our body’s overall posture. The following are some of the ailments you may experience due to sitting down for too long:

Sore wrists

Back pain

Stiffness in the neck

Leg cramps

Tense muscles

Luckily, we’ve compiled some exercises that you can sneak in during your day without attracting those weird looks from your colleagues. While we can’t promise a Victoria’s Secret Angels worthy body, it definitely gets the blood flowing and muscles working!

LEGS & CORE

Toe Raises

Lift your toes while keeping your heels firmly on the ground. While you can do this exercise standing, it works very well while seated.