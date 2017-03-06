How To Sneak In Some Exercise During Work

Keep your clothes neat while getting your heart rate up
Sitting at your desk for a 9 to 5 job results in more health hazards than you think. Studies have shown that sitting all day increases our risk of obesity, cardiovascular diseases and affects our body’s overall posture. The following are some of the ailments you may experience due to sitting down for too long:
- Sore wrists
- Back pain
- Stiffness in the neck
- Leg cramps
- Tense muscles
Luckily, we’ve compiled some exercises that you can sneak in during your day without attracting those weird looks from your colleagues. While we can’t promise a Victoria’s Secret Angels worthy body, it definitely gets the blood flowing and muscles working!
LEGS & CORE
Toe Raises
Lift your toes while keeping your heels firmly on the ground. While you can do this exercise standing, it works very well while seated.