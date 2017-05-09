How To Lose 3kg

If you need a little something something to help get you motivated, check out our tips:

Feel The Burn



This one’s music to our ears considering how much the Malaysian diet loves chilli. Its fat-burning characteristic is thanks to capsaicin, the chemical responsible for that spicy kick which could be a natural method of fighting obesity – the results nearly rivalling intensive surgeries – according to the journal of Digestive Diseases and Sciences. Want to crank it up a notch? Reach for ear-burning cili padi.

Be Blue



Here’s one for the books: a study in the journal Appetite reported those who ate beneath blue light consumed less than those under white or yellow – our metabolism is believed to be slowed down thanks to the colour’s soothing properties. Also, how many edible items – meat or veggie – are naturally blue? That means it probably doesn’t generate an automatic appetite response. But don’t go changing all your light fixtures; just add blue to your crockery collection.

Wash Your Car



… every week. This one is pretty self-explanatory – all that bending and contorting of limbs to get to hard-to-reach spots will give you an instant workout with a spick and span car to boot. And plus points if your vehicle is a SUV or MPV because that means extra climbing to get to the roof.

Eat With Your Non-Dominant Hand



Notice how naturally your hand creeps into that bag of chips – causing you to mindlessly snack? Using your less-favoured hand slows down the movement and makes it awkward – forcing mindfulness. Besides, it gives your stomach more time to signal to the brain that it’s full – preventing overeating.

Short Bursts Of Exercise



After a long day of work, we just want to pig out in front of the television instead of lugging our bags to the gym. Am I right or am I right? But you don’t need an hour-long workout to see results. Just fit in little bursts of exercise – jumping jacks or crunches during television commercials or some dancing while doing the dishes.