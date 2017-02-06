How to Declutter Your Closet

If your jam-packed closet no longer inspires you to dress up, its time to sort through the clutter. Bear in mind that your closet reflects your personal style. What you keep in it has the power to lift your confidence and express who you are. Let us show you the best way to declutter your closet.

Do it step by step:

Remove everything from your closet. Divide the pieces into groups: Top, bottom, dress, outerwear, jewelry, handbags, shoes and more. Or you could also separate them according to fabric, design or occasion (i.e. work, casual, party). Now is left for you to decide whether to keep or give it away.

Once you got it sorted, whether you are a housewife or working, why not have your own business by selling the leftovers at online website; extra space and extra income. You are able to check from time to time and boost your post base on your budget. Even better, this platform allows you to find new pieces in such affordable price. Categorize from apparel to accessories, and womenswear to menswear, its all in the palm of your hand. Available in Appstore and Androids, download it and you’re good to go. After all new year definitely calls for new style, right? We help you to list the top 3 in Malaysia:

Carousell Mudah ezbuy

Here’s a few steps on how to go about it in simpler, quicker and better way by using Carousell: