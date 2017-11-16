3 Ways To Better Mental Health

Changing a person’s behaviour can also be a big help. Psychoscial treatment involves the different ways (non-medical and usually involving social activities) of overcoming challenges to maintain good mental health. A research published by Health Promotion International has found that social activities can in fact, improve mental health and reduce depressive symptoms.
Alvin Ng Lai Oon, associate professor of the Department of Psychology at Sunway University recommends these social activities that you can do for free:
-
Greet the people around you
How do you feel when someone greets you? It feels pleasant, right? And when you do it more frequently in a day, you’ll eventually feel better about yourself. Besides, you’ll make other people’s day as well by creating a ripple effect.
-
Volunteer
A recent research done by the University of Exeter Medical School found that volunteering helps lower your depression level and increases your overall well-being, because being helpful to others delivers immense pleasure.
-
Get enough rest
Depression is a form of fatigue of the mind, and the best solution for tiredness is sleep. Studies show that sleep deficiency alters activity in some parts of the brain. If you’re sleep deficient, you may have trouble controlling your emotions and behaviour, as well as coping with change.