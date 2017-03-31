How To Get Beautiful Wavy Hair Overnight

Who knew achieving the beachy waves could be so fuss-free?

I don’t know about you but when I watch the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, besides admiring the gorgeous lingerie my eyes are always glued to the Angel’s beautiful, flowing locks of wavy hair. But being the mortal I am, I can never seem to curl my hair properly or even find the time (shout out to all my ladies with thick, long hair). Besides that, too much heat can damage your hair. But we managed to find some tips and tricks for you to get those gorgeous tresses effortlessly.