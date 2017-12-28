There’s nothing quite like relaxing at home after a long week at work, curled up in front of the television with a packet of chips in hand. But wait, why not make a healthier alternative? Just toss some kale lightly in olive oil and sprinkle some seasoning all over, before popping them into the oven for just astasty and crunchy a snack, minus the
whopping calories!
How To Make Kale Chips
