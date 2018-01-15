Navigation

How to Decorate Your House Effortlessly

Monday, January 15, 2018 6:06 PM by
All-year round, we know that you want your home to exude that cosy and inviting feeling when family, guests, and friends drop by for a celebration or just to catch up. We’ve got some neat tips and tricks on how you can easily embellish your home in no time at all for any occasion!

Picture Hanging Strips

Beautify your wall with your evocative picture pieces that create a warm ambience. If you don’t want to drill holes for nails, pick up a pack of Command™ Picture Hanging Strips. They come in three sizes and two colours to suit your preference. You won’t have to worry about damaging your walls because the strips come off cleanly – not leaving any marks, holes or sticky residue!

It’s also tested and proven to hold on to a variety of surfaces including tiles, painted or varnished wood, metal, a painted dry wall, and glass. Backed by 3M’s science, every Command™ Product uses an efficient tape designed with ‘Stretch Release Technology’.

command2

Command Picture Hanging Strips in Black

  • Available in 2 sizes

All you have to do is click, stick and press.

command3

Command Picture Hanging Strips in White

  • Available in 3 sizes.
Command_MiniHook

Command Mini Hooks

Do check the weight limit of every Command™ Product – it’s stated on the pack.

Command_DecoratingClips

Command Clear Decorating Clips

Do check the weight limit of every Command™ Product – it’s stated on the pack.

