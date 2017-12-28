How To Look Like A Bronzed Goddess

All the rage

Think sun-kissed glows and sculpted dewiness, not bold and obvious shading lines separating highlights and shadows. The aim is to look polished but also natural. One way to achieve this, as shown by international makeup artist Tom Pecheux at Ralph Lauren, is by mixing your blush and bronzer so that the unified colour blends beautifully with your skin when it’s swept over cheeks, and with just a dash over the bridge of your nose and temples.

Map it out

Who doesn’t want to look like they’ve just returned from a restful vacation all bronzed and glowy? To give your complexion an enviable glow, use a contouring or angled blush to lightly blend a bronzer under your cheekbones and temples, along the hairline, and just under the jawline. Then, highlight along the top of the cheekbones, the bridge of your nose and ever so slightly on the centre of the forehead.

Less is more

Avoid the dreaded ‘Oompa Loompa’ effect, where your bronzer is obviously too dark, by mixing it with just a pinch of translucent loose powder. Do this by first dipping a brush into loose powder, then shaking it onto the bronzer. When swiping it on, flick off any excess product from your brush to get a sheerer finish while still looking bronzed.

*This article first appeared in Her World April 2015 and was written by Sophira Chong