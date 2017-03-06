5 Ways to Shave Time Off Your Morning Routine

Switch up your morning routine and get the beauty sleep you deserve without running late to work.



We all know the feeling of waking up late in the morning after hitting that snooze button way too many times, rushing about in the morning looking for your keys and something to wear. Many of us even had to forgo our breakfast to rush out the door.

Follow these tips to shave some time off your morning routine and get you out of that door on time.

Shower the night before

You can take as much time as you want and catch more sleep. You don’t sweat much when you sleep so you’ll still be fresh when you wake up.