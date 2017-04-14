4 Insanely Smart Kitchen Hacks

If there’s one thing we are always looking out at Her World, it’s ways to make our lives at home and in the kitchen a little easier! Plus, these little tips and tricks will come in handy when you have guests over – watch them get bowled over by how it will see as if you’ve paid attention to every single detail.

1. Replace ice cubes with frozen fruits



We all know the tip of freezing the same drink you’re having as little ice cubes so as to not dilute the glass you have at hand. But why not take it up a notch and use fruits instead that will impart a wee bit more flavour? We hear frozen grapes work particularly well with white wine and strawberries go down smashingly well with fizzy champagne.

2. Drop ice cubes into stew



Nothing beats a warm bowl of stew on a rainy night in but we definitely could do without the huge layer of fat we take so painstakingly long to fish out. Next time, drop in some ice cubes and watch those fats coagulate into little blobs you can easily scoop out. That’s because they will start to congeal in areas of lower temperature!

3. Separate egg yolks with a plastic bottle



Prepare two bowls – one empty, and the other filled with cracked eggs. If your recipe calls just for the yolk, get an empty plastic water bottle and squeeze it over one yolk, then release. This will create a suction force – sucking it up easily!



4. Freeze your onions



Some might know the more well-known method of soaking your onions overnight first before placing them on the chopping board so as to prevent weepy eyes as if you’ve just been binge-watching your favourite K-drama! But if you’re in a bit of a pinch and you need to get this dish out in a few hours, pop those little nuggets into the freezer for a bit. This will freeze the chemical released by onions that causes watery eyes!